Beautiful, spacious home in highly sought after Algonquin Forest. Major addition added 2001 – 2003. Classic craftsmanship combines w/ modern finishes & amenities to create a spacious home w/ unique features. Main floor includes 3 spacious bedrooms. Owners Suite and new carpet, exquisite bath w/ dual marble top vanity, shower & granite. Very large great room w/ beautiful sweeping view overlooking large aggregate patio & large back yard backs to woods. Formal living room w/ traditional fireplace offers a cozy retreat. Dining room offers a classic setting for special occasions. 6-panel solid wood doors throughout. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Architectural roof (2015), ridge vents, aluminum soffits, 2x6 exterior walls, wet-cellulose applied insulation, 90+eff HVAC make this home very comfortable. Massive loft/bedroom w/ full bath on upper level. Partial fin w/out LL w/ lux vinyl plank, bath/laundry w/ shower, large storage area, walkout 2-car oversized garage & single-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
“The people around here are never going to mask up; they are never going to get the vaccine,” he said “I’m shunned from some people here because I got it.”
While two GOP candidates touted the vaccines, three didn’t.