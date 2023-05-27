Quality construction & impressive materials anchor the three expansive levels of this property, providing a sophisticated & stylish environment in which to live, work, play & entertain. Boasting high ceilings & white oak flooring, the design details have a classic & timeless elegance that is lasting. This special residence features a gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen appointed with Viking appliances & huge island, a bonus rooftop deck/lounge with vast City views, plenty of storage & a spacious two-car garage with room for a golf cart. With four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, highlighted by the master suite with its treetop views & spectacular, serene bathroom and large walk-in closet, this one has it all. The proximity can't be beat: perfectly situated close to shops, restaurants & Missouri Botanical Garden, plus easy access to the highway & downtown area. An exceptional opportunity for elevated living in a great location. Optional upgrades: elevator, fireplace, dry bar.