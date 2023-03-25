This custom built new construction home is only 1 year old with over 3726 square feet of finishes living space! Located in the heart of Brentwood, you do not want to miss this one! The entry foyer welcomes you home with beautiful hardwood floors & an abundance of natural light. The separate dining room has hardwood floors leading you to the expansive, modern kitchen. The kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters, a butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, wine cooler and a nearby laundry room with a built in coat & cubby nook. The master bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors, a walk-in custom built closet, and a spa-like en suite which includes a double sink, a walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Each of the 3 additional bedrooms on the upper level have walk in closets & bathroom access. The carpeted lower level is just perfect for a playroom or a rec room. Welcome to your new home!