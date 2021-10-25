STUNNING 16 year young two-story BRICK home! From the all season room w/ DOUBLE TURRETS you'll enter through the BARN DOORS into the FRESHLY RENOVATED MAIN LEVEL featuring an OPEN CONCEPT, 10' CEILINGS & HARDWOOD FLOORS. Kitchen boasts STUNNING WHITE 42" CABINETRY, QUARTZ COUNTERS,CENTER ISLAND,SS APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR MASTER EN SUITE W/ TRAYED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET BY ST.LOUIS CLOSET CO,GAS FIREPLACE & LUXURY BATH W/ DOUBLE SINK VANITY, 2ND BEDROOM FINISHES OFF MAIN FLOOR. Upper level hosts 2nd MASTER BEDROOM w/WALK IN CLOSET BY ST LOUIS CLOSET COMPANY & SITTING/OFFICE room, 4th BEDROOM & BATHROOM. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL has 10' CEILINGS w/ FULL KITCHEN & CENTER ISLAND, great room W/ GAS FIREPLACE, a sleeping room/office & full bath. Don't overlook the 3 car OVERSIZED FINISHED GARAGE w/side entry. Back yard extends past the iron fence to the wooden fence. Great location, near restaurants, shopping & Hwy access!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $785,000
