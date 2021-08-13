4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $785,990

This breathtaking To-B-Built Kingston plan is a One and a Half Story home designed for livability. The First Floor offers a Two Story Foyer, both Formal and Family Dining Rooms, stunning open Kitchen, Gathering Room perfect for entertaining and Main Floor Laundry Room and Powder Room. An Owner’s Suite complete with Retreat, enviable Walk-In-Closet, and oversized Bath finishes the Main Floor. The Second Floor includes a Loft, three Additional Bedrooms, and two Additional Baths including a Jack and Jill for the 3rd and 4th Bedrooms. Options like vaulted or coffered ceilings, Gathering Room fireplace, bay windows, Hearth Room, Covered Patio or Study can truly personalize your new home. All Rolwes Company homes include enclosed soffits and fascia, integrated PestShield pest control system, fully sodded yards, and a landscape package. Pictures may vary from actual home constructed. See Sales Representative for all the included features of this home and community.