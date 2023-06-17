Another beautiful new home built by Kennerly Custom Homes. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2,439 sq. ft., a 2 car front entry garage, deck, fenced yard and a full, roughed-in basement ready to finish with an egress window. Walk into this open floor plan with a kitchen and hearth room, a flex dining room/office and mud room with built-in lockers between the kitchen and garage. The beautiful kitchen also includes an island, wet bar and beverage refrigerator. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms including a primary suite with coffered ceilings and a designer bathroom. There is also a 2nd floor laundry room. Other features include custom cabinets, quartz tops, stainless appliances and solid wood floors on the main floor.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $787,000
