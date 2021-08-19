4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

-
Webster Groves homeowner fatally shoots burglar, police say
-
Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are
-
Jefferson County man drowns trying to save his child in Table Rock Lake
-
Cardinal Burke, former archbishop of St. Louis, has COVID-19, is on ventilator
-
Just like with sports, Joe Buck's 'Jeopardy!' stint is riling up some viewers
Property is being offered AS IS. Interior demo was started and some walls and rooms framed out, house was also gutted and stuff removed. New windows installed in the entire house and new roof on exterior back porch. Great investment opportunity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!