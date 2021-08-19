 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Property is being offered AS IS. Interior demo was started and some walls and rooms framed out, house was also gutted and stuff removed. New windows installed in the entire house and new roof on exterior back porch. Great investment opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News