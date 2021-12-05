 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,999

Charming South City single family home that is well maintained and loved by the tenants. Currently generating $1,120/month on a MTM lease. Once a duplex, now a very LARGE single family. Desirable location close to major shopping, restaurants, and everything else in between that Chippewa has to offer. No showings without an accepted contract please.

