4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $794,900

New Construction in Kirkwood! This 4 BD, 2.5 BA, 2,641 s/f, 2-story has an open floor plan and fantastic finishes! Features inc 9 ft clngs, 5 pnl doors, LVP flooring, storage cubbies, 2nd flr laundry, gas FP, main flr Flex Rm, cust island with brkfst bar, W/I pantry, 42 in cabinets with crown, Quartz countertops, cust backsplash, beamed clng in the Kit, KitchenAid appl, gas range, cust range hood with ship lap, micro, D/W, under cab bev fridge, W/I closets in every bdr, all vanities are raised height with granite/quartz tops, cust tile shower with seat in the Mstr Bath, tray clng in the Mstr Bdr, premium carpet with 8 lb pad in carpeted areas, 9 ft bsmt pour, R/I bath, R 38 ceiling insul, Tyvek house wrap, dual hi-effic 92% HVAC, 50 gal water htr, 22x12 deck and more. Great curb appeal with low maint siding, shake accent siding, arch shingles, large front porch, full yard sod, prof landscape and a 4 ft wide sidewalk approach. Quality built by Wool Custom Homes, July 2022 completion.