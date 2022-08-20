4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,000

Only 4 years young, 962 Chapelwood Court is a 1 1/2 story nestled in a private enclave w/ just 10 homes. Wide open living spaces, connected with engineered flooring, office nook, formal dining room, mudroom & laundry make single level living easy. Bright, white kitchen is anchored w/ large, center island, suite of ss appliances, large pantry, ss vent hood & gas cooktop. Just beyond the sliding glass doors of the breakfast room lies a covered patio, dry creek bed and expansive perennial gardens. Main level, primary suite has adjoining sitting room, custom walk in closet w/ direct access to laundry & ensuite with soaking tub, double vanities, large shower & wc. Upstairs opens to a loft & 2 bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bath & forth bedroom w/ private bath, all w/ walk in closets. Lower level awaits your finishing touches w/ egress window & rough in plumbing. Convenient location near highways, Greenbriar CC and Kirkwood amenities. Note: Oversized 3-car garage, zoned HVAC, in-ground sprinkler.