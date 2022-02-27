Better than New Storybook two-story home in the heart of the Picture Perfect Chevy Chase Neighborhood. FULLY Updated for today's lifestyle, prepare to Fall In Love! High ceilings, hardwood floors, exceptional built ins & moldings flank the spacious main floor. Chic LR w/ fireplace off entry + the perfect sunny home office w/ walk-out to patio. Large DR transitions into the heart of the home, the Updated Kitchen & Lg Family Rm. Center island w/ seating, custom cabinetry, charming breakfast nook w/ bench seat & gourmet appliances. French doors walk out to landscaped patio w/ fenced yard & 2-car detached garage. Drop your bags in the mudroom w/ custom built-ins & private exterior door. Second level features Expansive Primary Suite w/ gorgeous updated bath & large walk-in closet, 3 add. large bedrooms, full hall bath & wonderful large laundry room. Bonus finished lower level provides add. FR w/ FP & half-bath. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE AND PLAY, Ladue School District. This one is Perfect!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,000
