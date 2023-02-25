Don't Miss Your Dream Home! This gorgeous 4 bed/4 bath new construction w/ builder upgrades galore! 1st floor has wide plank wood throughout! Crown Molding throughout with bullnose cornered walls & 9ft ceilings! Open Concept! 4' switchback staircase! Great room: beautiful custom millwork/cabinets/shelving& gas fireplace w/marble surround. Kitchen: 5x5 sq. island w/ seating for 4, 42 in custom white cab w/ crown, oil rubbed bronzer pulls, SS appliances, granite counters, & breakfast rm, & large pantry! Main floor laundry w/cab, shelving & sink w/ granite top! Upstairs: a 9x16 Game/Media Bonus Rm! Master Suite has 14x10 custom organized closet & coffered ceiling. Master bath has dual sinks, glass enclosed walk in shower, & soaking tub! 3 more generous bdrms w/walk in closets, a Jack & Jill bath, & a full bath finish the upper level. LL has 19x17 Rec room, Full bar w/ kitchen, & a full bath! Level Backyard w/20 x 20 patio! Dual HVAC! 3 car garage! Builder Warranty! Duplicate of 22067052.