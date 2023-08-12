This gorgeous custom-built Bozich home is located in one of the most central areas of St. Louis & within Webster Schools. You'll absolutely love the finishes in this 4bd (w/optional 5th), 3.5bth 2-story w/ over 3,500 Sqft of living space. A spectacular open-concept lends itself to entertaining and there are 3 living spaces consisting of the main flr living rm, the 2nd flr loft & the LL family rm, not to mention the wonderful outdoor areas. Standout features include: custom Hartman cabinetry & crown molding throughout; wood flrs on the main level & 2nd level landing; box beam ceiling & gas fireplace w/ Carrera marble; high-end kitchen w/ 4-seat center island, glass tile backsplash, quartz counters & stainless appliances; custom moldings; primary suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & spa-like ensuite; 2nd flr loft & laundry; finished walk-out LL; oversized deck w/ Timbertech decking; covered patio & front porch; fenced-in yard; oversized 2-car garage; zoned HVAC; tankless w/h. Truly a must see!