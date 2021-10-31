A spacious home is waiting for you! The property is being sold AS-IS with the seller to make no repairs. This brick home with a front porch has four bedrooms and 2 baths. You will enjoy the family room that has a large window that allows for lots of natural light. The family room has a fireplace and plenty of built-in shelving. You will also find wonderful hardwood flooring that continues from the family room into the large dining room. Enjoy some time in the sunroom that is surrounded by lots of windows. The kitchen, with dark wood cabinets, includes some stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room area. The two bedrooms on the main floor both have wood flooring and two closets. The upper level contains two additional bedrooms that need some finishing and a bathroom. The property has a big back yard that is bordered by trees on the back fence and also has a one car detached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000
