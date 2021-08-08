4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Prime investment opportunity! Nestled on a dead end street this property features 4 large size bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bathroom. Great working systems and some recent plumbing completed. Two new toilets (2021), Hot Water tank and Furnace updated in 2013, recent tuckpointing work completed, roof updated 2015. Flip and decide to stay or add this beauty to your investment portfolio! Whatever your choice, don’t miss this opportunity! Property to be sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do no repairs and or warranties.