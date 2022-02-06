Quality abounds in this great opportunity. Property is being sold as-is. This is a short sale, $4,000 short sale fee to be paid by buyers at closing. This is a pre-approved short sale from the lender
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000
