This absolutely beautiful 3 story, St. Louis home is incredible! Fifteen different architects designed the homes in Fullerton's Westminster Pl and the area was considered an upper middle class neighborhood at the time of the 1904 Worlds Fair held in St. Louis. This home specifically, in my opinion, is one of the most beautiful on the block. The amazing white brick exterior is gorgeous! Upon walking in, you're greeted by the most amazing main staircase. You'll instantly notice the breathtaking millwork and detail everywhere you look, which also carries through the entire house. The house even has the original rounded windows and molding that perfectly fit the turrets. In 2011, a complete renovation was done. The home has newer HVAC on all three floors with all new PVC plumbing. The second story wood floors are original, with the first and third floors specifically designed to match them. You'll love living in, and showing off, this absolutely stunning home. Call LA with any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $825,000
