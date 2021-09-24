 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $829,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $829,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $829,900

OVER 1 ACRE LOT! This COMPLETELY rehabbed home has everything you've been waiting for! It features a tennis court in the HUGE backyard and still leaves plenty of room for a pool! The exterior is graced with a brand new roof, windows, and new fiberglass double doors in the front! As you walk in the front door you'll see the brand new hardwood floors! New doors, trim, hardware, and fresh paint throughout! The amazing kitchen has custom soft close Wolf cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The quartz countertop flows all the way up the walls to create a seamless backsplash! The spacious laundry room which also serves as a mudroom is perfectly located as you enter from the oversized 2 car garage. The master suite features 2 walk in closets and your own separate office/workout room off the back. The master bathroom has a freestanding tub and large shower tiled with 48x24 tiles! There's a separate full bathroom located on the main floor which has a new custom shower for your convenience.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News