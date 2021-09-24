OVER 1 ACRE LOT! This COMPLETELY rehabbed home has everything you've been waiting for! It features a tennis court in the HUGE backyard and still leaves plenty of room for a pool! The exterior is graced with a brand new roof, windows, and new fiberglass double doors in the front! As you walk in the front door you'll see the brand new hardwood floors! New doors, trim, hardware, and fresh paint throughout! The amazing kitchen has custom soft close Wolf cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The quartz countertop flows all the way up the walls to create a seamless backsplash! The spacious laundry room which also serves as a mudroom is perfectly located as you enter from the oversized 2 car garage. The master suite features 2 walk in closets and your own separate office/workout room off the back. The master bathroom has a freestanding tub and large shower tiled with 48x24 tiles! There's a separate full bathroom located on the main floor which has a new custom shower for your convenience.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $829,900
