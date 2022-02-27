 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $839,900

OPEN SUNDAY 2/27–1:00-3:00—Move right in! Perfectly located Clayton home just two short blocks from Straub's Market and downtown Clayton. This Clayton Gardens gem sits on an unusually large lot for the neighborhood and has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Immaculate condition: new roof, freshly painted, Thermopane windows, architecturally detailed plaster, leaded glass and recessed custom lighting. Kitchen has granite counters, 42” cabinets, double bowl sink, newer fixtures, and opens to breakfast room. Bright first floor sunroom is a perfect home office or a great space to relax and unwind. Bonus room in lower level with fireplace and original stained glass windows. Over 2,890 square feet of living space. Fenced level yard with automatic security gate, attached two car garage. Walk to coffee, dining, entertainment, Shaw Park, schools, the Center of Clayton and more. Clayton perfection! Contracts requested by 10:30am on Monday 2/28.

