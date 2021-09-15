This absolutely beautiful 3 story, St. Louis home is incredible! Fifteen different architects designed the homes in Fullerton's Westminster Pl and the area was considered an upper middle class neighborhood at the time of the 1904 Worlds Fair held in St. Louis. This home specifically, in my opinion, is one of the most beautiful on the block. The amazing white brick exterior is gorgeous! Upon walking in, you're greeted by the most amazing main staircase. You'll instantly notice the breathtaking millwork and detail everywhere you look, which also carries through the entire house. The house even has the original rounded windows and molding that perfectly fit the turrets. In 2011, a complete renovation was done. The home has newer HVAC on all three floors with all new PVC plumbing. The second story wood floors are original, with the first and third floors specifically designed to match them. You'll love living in, and showing off, this absolutely stunning home. Call LA with any questions.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $845,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.