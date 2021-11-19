Updated and Stunning in charming Berkley Manor Neighborhood. Inviting entry foyer opens to formal living rm & elegant dining rm. Sleek hardwood floors throughout. Fully loaded gourmet kitchen w/ center island, high-end appliances & lovely breakfast nook w/ built-in bench and bright windows. Spacious family rm w/ stone fireplace walks out to large patio and private backyard. You will LOVE the bonus large home office with FP, custom built ins and walk-out to backyard. Upper level features private primary suite w/ spa like marble shower, double vanities & huge walk-in closet. 3 add. bedrooms and updated full bth. Finished lower level offers expansive recreation/family and gym area. Oversized 2-car side entry garage walks into main floor laundry & mudroom w/ built-in cubbies. The perfect home for entertaining all your friends indoors and out, all year round. Incredible lifestyle awaits in a picturesque & private neighborhood, Kirkwood Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
‘Righthand man’: Schumaker follows the ‘way’ back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol’s first staff.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
William C. Warden was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.