4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,000

Updated and Stunning in charming Berkley Manor Neighborhood. Inviting entry foyer opens to formal living rm & elegant dining rm. Sleek hardwood floors throughout. Fully loaded gourmet kitchen w/ center island, high-end appliances & lovely breakfast nook w/ built-in bench and bright windows. Spacious family rm w/ stone fireplace walks out to large patio and private backyard. You will LOVE the bonus large home office with FP, custom built ins and walk-out to backyard. Upper level features private primary suite w/ spa like marble shower, double vanities & huge walk-in closet. 3 add. bedrooms and updated full bth. Finished lower level offers expansive recreation/family and gym area. Oversized 2-car side entry garage walks into main floor laundry & mudroom w/ built-in cubbies. The perfect home for entertaining all your friends indoors and out, all year round. Incredible lifestyle awaits in a picturesque & private neighborhood, Kirkwood Schools!