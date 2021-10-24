A sweeping patio welcomes you, great for entertaining or simply enjoying a beautiful Fall day. The patio leads to the foyer followed by a gracious entry hall featuring terrazzo flooring. To the right, a generous sunken in living room flanked with French doors, built-in shelving, and a handsome fireplace-great for a crowd or curling up with a good book. Beyond the living room is an office with wall to wall windows, allowing for great light. To the left of the entry is a spacious dining room with portrait molding & a built-in china cabinet. The dining room is well-appointed to both the kitchen and family room. The kitchen is updated with custom cabinetry, eat-in space, marble countertops, stainless appliances–including a wine fridge. Upstairs is a large master suite–with multiple closets and a bath featuring a double vanity. There are also 2 addl great size bedrooms, and an updated hall bath. The 3rd floor offers a bedroom, bath and a den or bedroom. Walkable to Downtown Webster & more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,000
