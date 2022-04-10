4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,000

Stately 4b, 3.5ba Home in the Charming La Hacienda Neighborhood of Ladue. Fabulous hardwood floors through-out the home, floor-to-ceiling windows, exquisite moldings & built-ins, beautiful brick patio & wonderful spaces for sophisticated entertaining & premium everyday living. First fl offers private office tucked away w/ beautiful paneling, built-in bookshelves & corner fireplace, expansive Living Room with wood burning fireplace, bright dining room with picture window and views of the backyard, and eat-in kitchen. Second floor boasts wonderful owners suite with updated spa like bathroom, shower and sp tub and large walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, and two add. bathrooms (1 en-suite, 1 jack & Jill). Bonus LL family rec room with fireplace and attached 2-car rear entry garage. Entertain all Summer on the walk-out screened porch and chic brick patio. Top location a stones throw to SLCC, fabulous schools, Ladue Market & Downtown Clayton. This Incredible neighborhood awaits!