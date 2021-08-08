4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,900

This is the home you have been waiting for!! Located on one of the most sought after streets in Kirkwood - walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants - It is a wonderful and welcoming street with so many lovely families of all ages that are excited to welcome a new friend! Every beautiful detail of this home has been renovated for you to enjoy! A rare find that pairs the perfect amount of historic detail with modern amenities. The large open plan first floor features a HUGE Kitchen, LR, DR, great room, mudroom, office AND playroom! Upstairs you will fall in love with the perfectly appointed master suite, large bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. There is even a cozy bonus room in the basement for your cave or extra kids toys. In back you will find that the large level yard holds an oversized 2-car garage with plenty of room for all of your hobbies. Showings by appointment only - STARTING Wednesday June 23rd! - schedule your spot today!