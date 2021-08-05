4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,990

Stunning 1½ Story Builder Display home located in private enclave of 10 homesites with prime Kirkwood location! The gorgeous exterior elevation boasts stone, 8’ double doors and 3 Car Garage. Interior features 2 story Foyer, Vaulted Gathering Room with decorative beam and gas fireplace with built-ins, Dining Room, Planning Niche and Hearth Room with double doors leading to elegant paver patio. The Gourmet Kitchen is truly an entertainer’s dream with oversized Cambria island, 42” cabinetry and top-of the line gas appliances. Main Floor Owner’s Suite features sitting area with built-ins, coffered ceilings and expansive Walk-In Closet with access to main floor Laundry. Luxurious Owner’s Bath features double vanities, soaking tub and spacious jetted shower with rain shower head. Second Floor offers large Flex Room with skylights, 2 Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath and additional bedroom with private Bath. This home is a must-see—call today to schedule a showing!