Gorgeous 4bed/4.5bath brick colonial home on a .75+acre lot in Berkley Manor! As you enter the home the entry foyer leads you into the formal living & dining area. The relaxing family room has a gas fireplace w/built-in shelves & cabinets. The eat-in kitchen offers a built-in bay window bench seat. Kitchen updates include granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, stone backsplash, SS appliances & island for extra seating. 1st floor washer/dryer are in the mudroom w/ built in cubbies to help organize the family. Plus an office or craft room that is attached to the oversized 2 car garage. Pass the ½ bath & out the back door to the large screened in porch that looks out on the amazing park like backyard w/ a stone patio & built-in grill. 2nd floor has a lovely master suite w/walk-in closet & a full bathroom, plus 3 add'l beds and 2 more full baths. The finished LL has a 4th full bath, extra living space, rec area & office or bedroom w/a full kitchen great for entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Play ball!: MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
KMOV (Channel 4) management told staff earlier this week that the station plans to relocate and is considering a location outside the city, sources said.
Legalization supporters assert the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign would, if successful, give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.