4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000

Gorgeous 4bed/4.5bath brick colonial home on a .75+acre lot in Berkley Manor! As you enter the home the entry foyer leads you into the formal living & dining area. The relaxing family room has a gas fireplace w/built-in shelves & cabinets. The eat-in kitchen offers a built-in bay window bench seat. Kitchen updates include granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, stone backsplash, SS appliances & island for extra seating. 1st floor washer/dryer are in the mudroom w/ built in cubbies to help organize the family. Plus an office or craft room that is attached to the oversized 2 car garage. Pass the ½ bath & out the back door to the large screened in porch that looks out on the amazing park like backyard w/ a stone patio & built-in grill. 2nd floor has a lovely master suite w/walk-in closet & a full bathroom, plus 3 add'l beds and 2 more full baths. The finished LL has a 4th full bath, extra living space, rec area & office or bedroom w/a full kitchen great for entertaining.