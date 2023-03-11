Welcome home to this beautiful 4yr old 1.5 story open floor plan with 4 bdrms/3.5 baths on a large lot! Main floor offers an abundance of natural light, beautiful hardwood flooring, a sitting room, a great rm with a stone fireplace/rustic mantle and French doors leading to the wrap around porch, crisp white gourmet kitchen, a luxury master suite with soaking tub/separate shower/double bowl vanity/large WI close , mud rm and laundry rm. Upstairs you’ll find a loft area/family room, 3 spacious bdrms, 2 with Jack n Jill bath and one w/a full bath. The lower level offers 1350sf of unfinished space to finish as you need with egress windows, tall ceilings and a rough in for bath. The finished/oversized garage already has a 220 volt EV to charge your car and a new 3 zone system was recently added. Seller has pool plans and basement plans to share. Love to entertain? This house is perfect for that too with the wrap around porch, large deck, fenced yard and fire pit.