Beautiful & spacious w/open-flowing floor plan. Stunning, sophisticated living room w/can lighting, custom built mantle/modern craftsman cabinetry, opens to large dining room & then to beautiful family room w/built in cabinets, granite counter, casual dining area. First floor is filled w/loads of natural light streaming onto beautiful hardwoods & stunning millwork. Updated kitchen--Sub Zero panel fridge, Wolf oven, Thermador cooktop, custom cabinets & granite. Master suite w/walk-in closet, master bath w/dual vanity, custom tile, large shower. Beautiful updated hall bath w/marble & glass tile. Marvin replacement windows & sophisticated custom window treatments throughout. Outside--wonderful architecture, newer slate roof & copper gutters, wonderful landscaping, inground sprinklers, fenced back yard, Zen-like patio setting. Amazing location, walk to restaurants, cleaners, schools, downtown Clayton, stroll down Wydown Blvd, close to Washington Univ. & Forest Park. Schedule a tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000
