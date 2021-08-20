4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000

Beautiful open & spacious 4br, 4.5 bath home in City of Ladue. This home features a gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances (Wolf, Sub Zero, Asko), & Soapstone counter tops. Kitchen opens to a main floor great room. It is the perfect floor plan for entertaining. The entertaining can move out to the outdoor space thru french doors in the kitchen. Privacy is the key word to describe the outdoor space. Home sits at the end of a wooded cul-de-sac. The second floor begins with a light filled Master Suite w/sitting area, French doors, a luxury bath w/Carrara Marble and custom walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms complete the upper level. A finished lower level (media room, beautiful full bar, bathroom, & storage),roughed-in elevator, audio/visual surround sound, oversized 2-car attached garage, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 9 ft. & coffered ceilings, plantations shutters, butlers pantry. Perfect for entertaining & everyday family living!