4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000

Unbelievable ranch home that overlooks the Mississippi River! 4 bed, 3 full baths, 4 car garage, screened in porch and 1.5 acre lot. Fresh paint, newer carpet, hardwood floors, remote gas fireplace, newer roof, hot water heater, landscaping, new driveway. Meticulously maintained property. The main level of the home has a great room that will impress any tenant, vaulted ceiling with wood beams, remote fireplace and view that overlooks the Mississippi. Two main floor bedrooms, one master and another that is generous in size and has its own bathroom. Main floor laundry as well. The lower level has 2 generous bedrooms with a full bath and walks out to a an outstanding view. The fully bricked property is private and peaceful. A full house generator is just another perk. This property will impress, move in ready.