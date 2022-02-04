ABSOLUTE PERFECTION INSIDE AND OUT! One of the most beautiful homes in University Hills with first class renovations & stunning architectural details! Spacious formal dining and living rooms with woodburning fireplace & built-in bookshelves. Newly renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances, island & breakfast bar. Four large bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite with private renovated bath & custom walk-in closet. Outback you’ll find a fantastic covered deck with outdoor kitchen, professionally landscaped yard with artificial turf, mosquito misters & parking for 4 cars! Two car insulated heated garage with charging stations & 2 car carport! Add'l features include leaded glass sidelights & transom, period millwork, french doors, 2nd floor laundry, new HVAC, high efficiency heat pump, new water heater, custom closets, invisible fence & more! Truly the best of old and new - exquisite historic home with over $250K in thoughtful renovations!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $869,900
