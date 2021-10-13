This stunning contemporary ranch in Town & Country is truly move-in ready. Over 4000 finished sf of updates can be found here. The open floor plan features a large kitchen with quartz counters, center island/breakfast bar, induction cooktop, wine fridge and striking custom cabinets. The living room offers a cozy gas fireplace and opens to the 3-season porch (newly enclosed). The spacious master suite offers a huge walk-in closet and ensuite with oversized glass shower. The main level is completed with an additional bedroom, a full bath and a large laundry room. The walk-out lower level offers two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a large rec room with a dry bar with wine chiller and a bonus room that could be an additional sleeping area or home office space. The nearly one acre lot offers the perfect space for a future inground pool! Enjoy Pella architectural windows, newer siding & downspouts, new patio, durable Pergo Max flooring throughout most of the main level.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $879,940
