4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $880,000

Exceptionally updated STUNNING 4 plus bed/4 bath & over 3800 square feet of finished living space. Starting with a sought-after open floor plan, you’ve found something special! Gorgeous flooring, designer light treatments, and fixtures & freshly painted throughout. One of the best features of this home is the number of spacious living spaces that can be used in different ways, including several family room options, home office spaces & potential extra bedrooms. You will be wowed by the designer kitchen which is a cook's dream with high-end stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. A large primary suite opens to your back patio, plus a main-level laundry option. Lots of windows provide an abundance of natural light. Updated baths and a finished basement plus another full bath. Newer 2 car, extra deep detached garage and a terrific private 1-acre lot, all in wonderful Ladue – location, amenities, and of course, Ladue Schools. A Premium 1 year home protection plan is in place.