Exceptionally updated STUNNING 4 plus bed/4 bath & over 3800 square feet of finished living space. Starting with a sought-after open floor plan, you’ve found something special! Gorgeous flooring, designer light treatments, and fixtures & freshly painted throughout. One of the best features of this home is the number of spacious living spaces that can be used in different ways, including several family room options, home office spaces & potential extra bedrooms. You will be wowed by the designer kitchen which is a cook's dream with high-end stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. A large primary suite opens to your back patio, plus a main-level laundry option. Lots of windows provide an abundance of natural light. Updated baths and a finished basement plus another full bath. Newer 2 car, extra deep detached garage and a terrific private 1-acre lot, all in wonderful Ladue – location, amenities, and of course, Ladue Schools. A Premium 1 year home protection plan is in place.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $880,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Why is tax lawyer who runs political action committees suing school districts?
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Sides in baseball's labor dispute will meet again Tuesday after a small group of reps from players' union, including Cardinals' Andrew Miller, presented new proposals that hint at their top priorities.