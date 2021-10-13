 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $885,000

Beautiful home in the sought after Moorlands. 1st floor flows from the welcoming entrance to large light filled living room and dining room with hardwood floors and a carpeted office/den. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops plenty of storage and an eat in space. Leaded glass windows and French doors off the dining room welcome you to a beautiful yard and entertaining space. Second floor boasts 3 full bathrooms and 4 large bedrooms. Bonus family space in the basement as well as another full bath.

