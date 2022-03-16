4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $889,000

The elegant home is nestled in the perfect West County location! Bright updated windows allow the inside of this charming 2 story to feel open & airy. Warm, refinished floors run throughout the inviting & open living space & into a refreshed kitchen fit for a culinary chef and entertaining friends & family! There is ample storage space in your walk-in pantry as well as an oversized mudroom. Rest and relax in a cozy hearth room off the eat-in kitchen or enjoy a beautiful evening on the stone paver patio. Take one of the two staircases up to the second level for the primary suite of your dreams! This retreat includes two walk in closets along with an updated primary bathroom complete with walk-in shower & beautiful soaker tub. On the second story you'll find 3 additional spacious bedrooms all with ample closet space. The lower level of the home has a large finished recreation area as well as a spectacular space for your own home gym and exercise room! You must see this one in person!