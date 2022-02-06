4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located in Lovely Lemay, this one has something for everyone! HUGE main house with 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths, updated kitchen, huge covered porch, fenced yard with permit for a pool and more! Bring your extended family along because there's a bonus house and 2-car garage in the rear! Bring your work boots and your creativity and make this one a winner! Schedule a showing today! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.