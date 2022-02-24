4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located in Outstanding Overland this 1.5 story is sure to please! Four bedrooms, wood floors, huge patio, off-street parking and more! This one's got tons of potential! Bring your work boots and your creativity, and make it shine! Schedule a showing today! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.