4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000

This lovely brick 2 story offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the charming Orchard's Lane in the Ladue School District. (Reed Elementary). Main floor has gleaming wood floors, 9 ft ceilings, very stately staircase, large foyer, classic center hall floor plan with spacious living room and dining rooms with new windows. Custom crown molding, beautiful millwork, bay window, built-ins, WB fireplace and screened in porch off of the living room make this home so welcoming for entertaining all year. Kitchen has granite counter tops, very charming breakfast room with large window and window seat off of the kitchen. Main floor laundry (15 x 8) off of the kitchen has newer custom cabinets and walks outside. The heart of the home is the Great Room (19 x 18) that has vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and wet bar, that walks out to pretty brick patio. Master suite offers new master bath, walk- in-closet and huge office space. Finished LL with built-ins, and full bath. Greenhouse too!