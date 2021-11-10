This lovely brick 2 story offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the charming Orchard's Lane in the Ladue School District. (Reed Elementary). Main floor has gleaming wood floors, 9 ft ceilings, very stately staircase, large foyer, classic center hall floor plan with spacious living room and dining rooms with new windows. Custom crown molding, beautiful millwork, bay window, built-ins, WB fireplace and screened in porch off of the living room make this home so welcoming for entertaining all year. Kitchen has granite counter tops, very charming breakfast room with large window and window seat off of the kitchen. Main floor laundry (15 x 8) off of the kitchen has newer custom cabinets and walks outside. The heart of the home is the Great Room (19 x 18) that has vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and wet bar, that walks out to pretty brick patio. Master suite offers new master bath, walk- in-closet and huge office space. Finished LL with built-ins, and full bath. Greenhouse too!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Arenado wins ninth in succession, Goldschmidt his fourth overall and O'Neill his second consecutive Gold.