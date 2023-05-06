NEW Construction crafted by awarding winning builder, in the heart of Kirkwood. Classic style with a modern layout. Gorgeous floors, open craftsman staircase, a generous amount of windows showing off natural light. Entertaining is simple, kitchen features walk-in pantry, butlers pantry and wine cooler, laundry with built-in coat nook for ease. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom tile work. The staircase leads you to a large open landing w/window bench. Each bedroom has bathroom access, double door closets. Primary suite shows off hardwood floors, walk-in custom closets. The primary bath oasis, includes soaking tub, double sink, walk-in shower w/custom tile work. Notable features: french doors to covered patio, zoned HVAC, finished lower level rec room. Roughed in bathroom, potential 5th bedroom ready for your vision, one year builders warranty. All work complete with highest quality standards that stand out from a crowd! Just three blocks from downtown Kirkwood!