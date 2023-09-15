Welcome to this meticulously maintained 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-story home located in the sought-after Town and Country. Nestled in a serene cul-de-sac, this residence features a peaceful setting that backs to a scenic rock wall like nothing you have ever seen before. The exterior of the home boasts elegance and a timeless feel like no other. Upon entry, you will be welcomed by a two-story foyer, setting the tone for the great layout found throughout. Rich hardwood floors guide you through the wonderfully sized living spaces, creating an atmosphere you will be happy to call home. Not to mention, a finished lower level that adds even more versatility to the home. Whether it is cozying up by the fireplace in the winter with loved ones or having large gatherings, this home is suited for anything! This is an opportunity to embrace a graceful lifestyle in a wonderful location.