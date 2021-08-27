Absolutely stunning 2-story in Forsyth Place neighborhood boasts 4 BR, 2.5 Baths & 3350+ Sq Ft of living space! HUGE double lot! Grand entrance, gorgeous staircase, bright & airy with an abundance of windows providing tons of natural light, 2 fireplaces, beautiful wood floors, decorative wood ceilings, rounded archways & exquisite details throughout! Eat-in Kitchen with tons of counter & cabinet space. Family room/den & half bath finish off the main floor. 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor not included in the tax square footage. Finished LL with family/recreational room with fireplace - perfect for holiday gatherings. 3-car detached garage. Lifetime roof! Gorgeous landscaping with pond. Fenced, level yard with patio that's just right for outdoor entertaining! Ready for your personal touches & some TLC. Priced to sell! Plenty of space! One of the most beautiful & desirable streets in St. Louis. Walk to Clayton, Wash U or the Ritz! TRULY A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $905,000
