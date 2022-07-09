4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $914,900

*** Professional photos coming 6/24 *** Welcome home to your modern Farmhouse style home on Chaplewood! This amazing and well-maintained 4 bed (all with walk-in closets), 4 bath (3 full, 1 half) home is move-in ready and has beautiful curb appeal! Amazing main floor plan features a master suite with laundry room connection, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances (microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double oven, AND fridge), Corian counters, and a farmhouse/apron sink, convenient home office off the entry atrium foyer. Clean and dry basement is awaiting your finishing touches. 3-car garage. Beautiful fenced yard. This one has everything. Make your appointment today!