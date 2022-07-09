*** Professional photos coming 6/24 *** Welcome home to your modern Farmhouse style home on Chaplewood! This amazing and well-maintained 4 bed (all with walk-in closets), 4 bath (3 full, 1 half) home is move-in ready and has beautiful curb appeal! Amazing main floor plan features a master suite with laundry room connection, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances (microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double oven, AND fridge), Corian counters, and a farmhouse/apron sink, convenient home office off the entry atrium foyer. Clean and dry basement is awaiting your finishing touches. 3-car garage. Beautiful fenced yard. This one has everything. Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $914,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.