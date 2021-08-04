4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $915,000

You will be wowed from the moment you pull up! From the stylish brick & stone exterior, impeccable landscaping, beautiful front door to the 2-story entry with a grand staircase. The great room w/gas fireplace flanked by 2 story windows is impressive. You can have your own home office w/built-in book cases, wall of windows & plantation shutters. The dining room features a bay window, coffered ceiling & attached dry bar area w/granite countertops. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, walk in pantry, breakfast bar area & stainless steel appliances. The attached hearth room has a floor to ceiling brick & stone gas fireplace.The master bedroom suite features a coffered ceiling, a luxurious master bath w/garden tub, extra large shower, adult height double vanity & large walk in closet.Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms w/walk in closets .The full basement walks out to a patio & outside stone fireplace.3 car garage w/additional storage.