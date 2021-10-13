4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $915,000

The perfect combination of sophisticated style and updated convenience in the sought-after Parkway West School District awaits! This move-in ready home is located on a private 1-acre cul-de-sac lot. The open floorplan has been updated for today's at-home lifestyle, with hardwood floors & windows throughout. The spacious family room is a standout, with built-ins, wet bar & woodburning fireplace. The newly updated kitchen opens to a dining room & sitting area. The fabulous pantry/mudroom/laundry will delight. Upstairs, the generous MBR includes walk-in closet & bonus room, perfect for office/closet/workout space. Three additional bedrooms & updated full bath are light & bright. The finished LL offers a rec room, wet bar & full bath. The outdoor space feels like a resort, with newer firepit, patio, saltwater pool & hot tub. A 3-car garage includes a perfect 'man cave' in the third bay. Newer roof, irrigation system and more, near to major highways, hospitals, schools & shopping!