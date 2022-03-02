4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $925,000

Lafayette Square presents a rare opportunity! This well appointed high end newer construction home offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Open floor plan: Kitchen to the great room offers beautiful space to enjoy the family. The master bedroom on the 2nd floor is beautiful with the well designed super closet. The master bath has a double vanity, large shower and soaking tub. 2nd floor laundry 2 good size bedrooms, large hall bath and an office are all located on the 2nd floor. The finished lower level has a wet bar, family room with new flooring and fresh paint, bedroom & full bath. The amazing yard has an exquisite gas grill and prep station, a gas fire pit and seating area along with a secret garden. The whole yard has been designed with lighting to enhance your enjoyment and professionally landscaped for all seasons. Over sized 2 car garage and additional off street parking large enough for a RV, boat or anyone with a multi car off street parking need. 1726&1728 Carroll 2 tax ID#'s.