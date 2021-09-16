 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000

Home is being sold as-is. Seller will not provide any inspections other than occupancy permit inspection. Nice semi open floor plan home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. the Master is very spacious with an amazingly large walk in closet perfect for any fashionista. The master bath is also spacious with an attached powder room. the home has updated flooring in the living and dining room area. There is a large for entertaining or family gathering (once that is allowed again).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News