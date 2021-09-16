Home is being sold as-is. Seller will not provide any inspections other than occupancy permit inspection. Nice semi open floor plan home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. the Master is very spacious with an amazingly large walk in closet perfect for any fashionista. The master bath is also spacious with an attached powder room. the home has updated flooring in the living and dining room area. There is a large for entertaining or family gathering (once that is allowed again).
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000
