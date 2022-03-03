4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $94,900

Welcome to 9853 Ventura Dr. Walk into the Livingroom and lots of natural light, space and a coat closet. The kitchen is large with lots of cabinets. You will also find 4 nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Off the kitchen is a large mud room going out to the backyard. New vinyl windows, furnace/ac and water heater have also been newly installed making this home a must see! Parking is a breeze with the extra-long driveway leading to the large, detached 3 car garage within the huge, fenced backyard. Located close to shopping, schools and more. Home is being sold AS-IS, Seller will not provide municipality inspections.