Welcome to your Luxury New Construction Home! This Distinctive Collection in Creve Coeur has great craftsmanship throughout, featuring hardwood floors, extensive millwork, nine-foot ceilings, three-car garage, finished basement with a party bar, plus so much more. You will fall in love with the gorgeous kitchen featuring Energy Star Appliances, great center island, walk-in pantry that flows into hearth room with gas fireplace and built-ins. You will be amazed by what this Luxury Home has to offer. Th office/den, dining room, laundry room, powder room, and bright beautiful family room complete the main level. Upstairs there are four large bedrooms and a fantastic 17 by 16 loft/media room for family and fun! The master suite will WOW you with a luxurious spa bathroom and large 13 by 10 closet. You don't want to miss this one of a kind home! You don't want to miss this Distinctive Collection!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $949,500
