4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $949,900

Pride of ownership shines in this spectacular Manors at Tapawingo 1.5 stry that features 4 bdrms, 5.5 baths & 5052 sq ft of meticulous living space. Stunning backyard overlooks 1st fairway of the Woodlands & offers a private oasis w/ custom gunite saltwater pool, composite deck & lots of patio space. Soaring 2 stry foyer, flanked by an office & formal dining rm, opens to breathtaking 2 stry great rm w/ floor-to-ceiling windows & custom gas frplc. Gourmet kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, ss appliances, planning desk area & flows into breakfast rm & a cozy hearth rm w/ beautiful stone wb frplc! Main flr master suite has bath w/tile flrs, his&her walk-in closets, relaxing jet tub & dual vanities. Upstairs find large loft area, 3 additional bdrms & 3 full baths. Walk out LL features unique ceilings to separate 3 entertaining areas, wet bar, full bath & light filled workout rm. Enjoy MFL, newly refinished wood flrs, side entry 3c garage, in-ground sprinklers & newer roof!