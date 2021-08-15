Search no further for your charming, truly move-in ready, bungalow in beautiful Bel-Ridge! Enter the bright and airy family room and you will instantly feel at home. Pass through an archway into the hall to see two first floor bedrooms and a full bathroom. A master bedroom with wood flooring, crown molding, and a large closet. Additional 2 bedrooms are in the lower level with plenty of additional storage area. Enjoy outdoor living in the fenced backyard with enclosed porch. Truly move in ready, new paint, updated bathroom, refinished hardwood flooring, insulated windows, New Roof, with all passed inspections, including Bel-Ridge occupancy inspection. Next door to playground/Abernathy park, close distance to UMSL.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000
